1/
John J. Corpus Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Corpus Jr.

Died: May 15, 2020; Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – John J. Corpus Jr., 64, of Bloomington passed away May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph's Hospital, Bloomington.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday,July 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, La Salle, with Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle
609 Eighth Street
LaSalle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0096
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved