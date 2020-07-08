John J. Corpus Jr.



Died: May 15, 2020; Bloomington



BLOOMINGTON – John J. Corpus Jr., 64, of Bloomington passed away May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph's Hospital, Bloomington.



Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday,July 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, La Salle, with Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.





