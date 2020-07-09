John J. 'Jack' White



Died: July 7, 2020; Peoria



MARSEILLES – John J. "Jack" White, 84, of Marseilles, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



Visitation with social distancing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles, with the Moose funeral ritual at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Galloway Cemetery in Fall River Township.





