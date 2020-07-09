1/
John J. "Jack" White
John J. 'Jack' White

Died: July 7, 2020; Peoria

MARSEILLES – John J. "Jack" White, 84, of Marseilles, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Visitation with social distancing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles, with the Moose funeral ritual at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Galloway Cemetery in Fall River Township.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
