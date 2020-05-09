Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

John G. 'jerry' Johnson



Died: May 3, 2020; Peru



PERU – John Gerald "Jerry" Johnson, 101, of Peru, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Manor Court in peru.



Private services will be at Mt. Morris Lutheran Church, Mt. Morris, WI, with private burial at the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store