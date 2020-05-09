John "Jerry" Johnson
John G. 'jerry' Johnson

Died: May 3, 2020; Peru

PERU – John Gerald "Jerry" Johnson, 101, of Peru, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Manor Court in peru.

Private services will be at Mt. Morris Lutheran Church, Mt. Morris, WI, with private burial at the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.


Published in News Tribune on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
