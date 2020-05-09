John G. 'jerry' Johnson
Died: May 3, 2020; Peru
PERU – John Gerald "Jerry" Johnson, 101, of Peru, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Manor Court in peru.
Private services will be at Mt. Morris Lutheran Church, Mt. Morris, WI, with private burial at the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Published in News Tribune on May 9, 2020.