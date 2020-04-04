|
John W. 'Jack' O'Beirne
Born: April 1, 1932; Peru
Died: April 2, 2020; Streator
PERU – John W. "Jack" O'Beirne, 88, of Peru, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Streator.
Private services will be held at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Pastor Steve Adamson of Faith Church, Peru officiating. Private burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery with full military rites conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps. A public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. O'Beirne was born April 1, 1932 in Peru to John and Edith (Bartles) O'Beirne. He married Joanne Pikula on February 7, 1959 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru.
Mr. O'Beirne was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru. He worked as a mail carrier for the Peru Post Office for 27 years and as a realtor with Coldwell Banker for many years. Mr. O'Beirne was a very proud Peruvian and served as 2nd Ward Alderman for the City of Peru for 24 years. He also served on the board of directors for the Peru Ambulance Service.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne; one daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Skidmore of Peru; four grandchildren, Justin O'Beirne, Kyle Horn, Tyler Knox and Kiersten (Daniel) Tieman; four great-grandchildren, Maci, Mila, Myah and Oliver and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Dennis) Krezminski of Hennepin and Jeanette (Dale) Butkovitz of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Laurie Knox in 2014; his parents and his sister, Patricia Kramarsic.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
