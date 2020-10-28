1/1
John Ojstersek
John Ojstersek

Died: October 23, 2020

OGLESBY – It is with heavy hearts that the family of John Ojstersek shares their news of his passing, at age 96, on Friday, October 23, 2020.

John lived a long, full life. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, mainly in the South Pacific. Not long after his return, he opened his own business, Johnny's TV, installing and repairing juke boxes, radios, TVs, sound systems, and towers. John was an overall handyman, who was quick to lend a hand to anyone that needed it, especially when it came to electronics and electricity. His passions were fishing, hunting, hiking, almost anything to do with the outdoors and his dogs.

He was also passionate about and immensely proud of his family. John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Grace," of 64 years. They had two children, James Ojstersek and his wife, Joni and Joann Ojstersek Shams and her husband, Abdulla; three grandchildren, Salem Shams and his wife, Alba Lopez Cid, Tariq Shams and his wife, Bryana Cope and Hamad Shams and his fiancé, Kelsey Graham; and one great-grandchild, Alsira Lopez Shams. John is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ruth Hayward and Elizabeth "Jean" Faletti.

Throughout his life John was a fiercely independent and private guy. However, over the course of the most recent years as his health waned, many stepped up to help him and his family, for which they were and are extremely grateful. Thanks to all the caregivers provided him by In-Home Health Connection and ADDUS Homecare, the wonderful doctors and nurses from the VA and Dr. Dexter Angeles? offices and the many extended family and friends that regularly checked in to see how he was doing and what they could do for him, John was able to stay at home right up to his passing. One person to whom the family would like to give special thanks is Carl, of Carl's Karts, who through his kindness and generosity made it possible for John to continue to enjoy his property and the great outdoors with his family right up to his last days via one of Carl's golf carts.

Rest in peace Grandpa ...

According to his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
