John P. Donnelly
1944 - 2020
John P. Donnelly

Born: August 3, 1944; La Salle

Died: October 26, 2020; Monticello, Indiana

LA SALLE – John P. Donnelly, 76, of Monticello, IN, formerly of La Salle, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October30, 2020 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, La Salle with Rev. Thomas Otto officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle with full military rites conducted by the La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.

Mr. Donnelly was born on August 3, 1944 in La Salle to John A. and Louise (Zuccarini) Donnelly. He married Sally Balensiefen on December 10, 1966 at St. Mary's Church, DePue. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. John worked for Connor Company, G & O Manufacturing, Phillips Joanna and at the Carus Mansion. He was a member of St. Valentine's Church, Peru and a former member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, La Salle, having helped build the parish with his father. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Parish in Monticello, IN, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

John truly was a MECHANICAL GENIUS. His passions in life were his music and his family. He started sharing his musical talents with the world at the age of 5. He played the keyboards, accordion, saxophone and could even play the drums. He passed on his musical talents to grandkids and was extremely proud of their abilities. John played in many different bands, including playing with his son who is a percussionist. He had a passion for entertaining that will live on through his family. He was a selfless man who would do anything to help out his friends and family. Area music fans will remember John fondly as "Dr. Johnny Z." He will be sadly missed by all.

Survivors include his former wife, Sally of LaSalle; his three children, Richard (Karen) Donnelly of Tonica, Deana Thomas of Bloomington and Cheryl (John) Manspeaker of West Chicago; nine grandchildren, Cody and Cassidy Donnelly, Marissa Carmichael, Zach Thomas, Caitlin Wigans and Jennifer, Eli, Thomas and Allison Manspeaker; two great-grandchildren, Conor and McKenna Donnelly and one brother, Gary (Mary Kay) Donnelly of River Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be directed for Mass intentions or to the family.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
