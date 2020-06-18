John R. Jagg
John R. Jagg

Born: July 3, 1962

Died: June 16, 2020

LA SALLE – John R. Jagg, 57, of La Salle, was called to Heaven from his home on June 16, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.

John was born in La Salle on July 3, 1962 to John J. and Dorothy A. (Hoffman) Jagg. He married Judy Rhodes on November 3, 1984. He worked over 30 years as a glass technician at SafeLite.

John was a member of the La Salle Knights of Columbus Council #792. He was avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. He loved spendingtime with his grandchildren and his little fur babies, Max, Chief, and Buddy.

John is survived by his wife, Judy of La Salle; one daughter, Amber Jagg of Peoria Heights; one son, Nicholas (Kristin) Jagg of Granville; four grandchildren, Taylor, McKenna, Caleb, and Sadie; two sisters, Barbara (Jim)Gray of Pace, FL and Sue Cappetto of Peru.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Michael Cappetto.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared atwww.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
