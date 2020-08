John R. Jagg



Died: June 16, 2020



LA SALLE – John R. Jagg, 57, of La Salle, who died June 16, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends, will have his celebration of life at Kaddywampus Sports Grill in Granville on Sunday, August 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.



This is an adult only event. Due to current circumstances, masks and social distancing are requested. Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.





