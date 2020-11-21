John Spolarich
Born: August 7, 1920
Died: November 17, 2020
DEPUE – John Spolarich, age 100, of DePue, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans' Home in La Salle.
Cremation will be accorded and private burial of cremains will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in DePue at a later date. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, DePue, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 8 a.m. Fr. Kevin Creegan will officiate. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting with the arrangements.
John was born to George and Franciska (Zagar) Spoljaric on August 7, 1920 in Hrv. Kostajnica, Croatia. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1938, making his home with the Grbac family in DePue. He was employed by the Grbac Dairy until its' closing in 1969. He received his G.E.D. high school diploma in 1967. From 1970, he was employed by the Fred. J. Rauh Telephone Co. until his retirement in 1985, at which point he was able to make his 3rd trip to his birthplace, Croatia, to see his family.
John served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to -1945, the first 6 months as a non-citizen. He served with the 3886 Truck Co. with the rank of T/5 for 2 yrs. in ETO. He traveled from England to Normandy, France, landing on July 6, with 12 detached trucks from his Co. with French currency, delivering the first payroll for U.S. Troops. John drove on the famous Red Ball Express route from beginning to end. While involved in the Battle of the Bulge, he transported pontoons and wooden planks to be used as a floating bridge for the crossing of the Rhine River from Paris to Worms, Germany.
John received Battle & Campaign Medals for Normandy, Northern France Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. Decorations received include: 1 service stripe, 3 overseas service bars, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 1 Silver Battle Star, Good Conduct and WWII Victory Medal.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in DePue, and member of St. Mary's By the Lake Knights of Columbus, Citizens League, DePue Booster Club, V.F.W, and the DePue Men's Club.
He is survived by two sisters, Stefania Racic of Kostajnica, Croatia and Maria Uremovic of Willow Springs, IL, their families, nieces/nephews and cousins in the U.S. and Croatia. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those that knew him.
John was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers.
Memorials may be directed to veterans' facilities/programs at the Illinois Veterans' Home in La Salle or St. Mary's Church in DePue.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
.