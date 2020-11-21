1/1
John Spolarich
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Spolarich

Born: August 7, 1920

Died: November 17, 2020

DEPUE – John Spolarich, age 100, of DePue, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans' Home in La Salle.

Cremation will be accorded and private burial of cremains will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in DePue at a later date. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, DePue, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 8 a.m. Fr. Kevin Creegan will officiate. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting with the arrangements.

John was born to George and Franciska (Zagar) Spoljaric on August 7, 1920 in Hrv. Kostajnica, Croatia. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1938, making his home with the Grbac family in DePue. He was employed by the Grbac Dairy until its' closing in 1969. He received his G.E.D. high school diploma in 1967. From 1970, he was employed by the Fred. J. Rauh Telephone Co. until his retirement in 1985, at which point he was able to make his 3rd trip to his birthplace, Croatia, to see his family.

John served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to -1945, the first 6 months as a non-citizen.  He served with the 3886 Truck Co. with the rank of T/5 for 2 yrs. in ETO. He traveled from England to Normandy, France, landing on July 6, with 12 detached trucks from his Co. with French currency, delivering the first payroll for U.S. Troops. John drove on the famous Red Ball Express route from beginning to end. While involved in the Battle of the Bulge, he transported pontoons and wooden planks to be used as a floating bridge for the crossing of the Rhine River from Paris to Worms, Germany.

John received Battle & Campaign Medals for Normandy, Northern France Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. Decorations received include: 1 service stripe, 3 overseas service bars, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 1 Silver Battle Star, Good Conduct and WWII Victory Medal.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in DePue, and member of St. Mary's By the Lake Knights of Columbus, Citizens League, DePue Booster Club, V.F.W, and the DePue Men's Club.

He is survived by two sisters, Stefania Racic of Kostajnica, Croatia and Maria Uremovic of Willow Springs, IL, their families, nieces/nephews and cousins in the U.S. and Croatia. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those that knew him.

John was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers.

Memorials may be directed to veterans' facilities/programs at the Illinois Veterans' Home in La Salle or St. Mary's Church in DePue.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved