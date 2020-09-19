1/1
John T. Hartt
1944 - 2020
John T. Hartt

Born: April 1, 1944; Galesburg

Died: September 17, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – John T. Hartt, 76, of Mendota, died September 17, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family.

Private family funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded after the funeral, and burial will be private at Restland Cemetery, Mendota at a later date. Visitation will befrom 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in the funeral home. Facemasks are required for entrance.

John was born April 1, 1944 in Galesburg to Omer and Frances (Cooke) Hartt. He graduated from Mendota High School in 1962.He married Carolyn Carr on June 16, 1963 in Mendota. John worked at Wayside Press in Mendota for 25 years and retired from Growmark in Yorkville.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hartt of Mendota; three daughters, Cindy (Jerry) Saylor of Mendota, Sandy Barkman of Mendota and Kelly Hartt of Chandler, AZ; one son, Rick (Jennifer) Hartt of Mendota; 11 grandchildren, Nick (Rachel) Kennedy, Adam (Tonya) Kennedy, Eric Salander, Tyler (Brittini) Salander, Delaney Lockard, Kassidy Barkman, Tyce Barkman, Dylan Schultz, Spencer (Madi) Evans, Macy Hartt and Brody Hartt; five great-grandchildren, Michael Rosales, Jonathon Rosales, Liam and Abby Salander and Laikyn Evans; and one sister, Mary Donnell of Mendota.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill Hartt.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home
SEP
22
Service
11:00 AM
Merritt Funeral Home
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Such a good man.
Lisa (Collins) Myler
Family
September 18, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy in the loss of your husband, dad, and grandpa. He was an amazing man and will be dearly missed. I’m so sorry for your loss!
Connie Buchanan
Friend
