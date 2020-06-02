Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

John T. 'Jack' Wlodarchak



Died: May 30, 2020; Spring Valley



LA SALLE – John T. "Jack' Wlodarchak, 74, of La Salle, died May 30, 2020, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.



Ptak Funeral Home is handling arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store