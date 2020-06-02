John T. 'Jack' Wlodarchak
Died: May 30, 2020; Spring Valley
LA SALLE – John T. "Jack' Wlodarchak, 74, of La Salle, died May 30, 2020, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
Ptak Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.