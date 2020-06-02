John T. 'Jack' Wlodarchak
Born: April 5, 1946; La Salle
Died: May 30, 2020; Spring Valley
LA SALLE – John T. "Jack" Wlodarchak, 74, of La Salle, died May 30, 2020 at St Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be at Ptak Funeral Home. Cremation rites will take place following the services. Burial will be at a later date in St Vincent Cemetery with full military rites.
Jack was born April 5, 1946 in La Salle to Casmir and Sophie (Witek) Wlodarchak. He married Patricia Parat May 12, 1985 in La Salle. Jack served in the Marine Corps, serving tours in Vietnam. He served in the Marines from 1965-69.
Jack worked in maintenance for La Salle elementary schools.
Jack is survived by his wife, Pat of La Salle; one stepdaughter, Stephanie Ryder of Boston, MA; two stepgrandchildren, Kyle and Shannon Ryder; two sisters, Geraldine (Robert) Jakubiak of La Salle and Bonnie Ellerbrock of Peru; and two brothers, Don (Kathy) Wlodarchak of La Salle and James (Mary) Wlodarchak of Quilcene, WA.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard in 2006.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.