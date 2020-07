John T 'Jack' Wlodarchak



Died: May 30, 2020



LA SALLE – Graveside services for John T. "Jack" Wlodarchak, 74, of La Salle, who passed away May 30, 2020, will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St Vincent Cemetery La Salle. The La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group will conduct military rites.



Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store