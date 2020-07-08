1/
John W. Petersen
John W. petersen

Died: July 6, 2020; La Salle

HENNEPIN – John W. Petersen, 85, of La Salle, formerly of Hennepin, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at La Salle Veterans' Home in La Salle.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel, Granville, with Rev. Brian Caughlan officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hennepin. Military rites will be conducted.

A full obituary will follow.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
