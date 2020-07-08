John W. petersen



Died: July 6, 2020; La Salle



HENNEPIN – John W. Petersen, 85, of La Salle, formerly of Hennepin, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at La Salle Veterans' Home in La Salle.



Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel, Granville, with Rev. Brian Caughlan officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hennepin. Military rites will be conducted.



A full obituary will follow.





