John W. Petersen
Born: July 6, 1935; Spring Valley
Died: July 6, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – John W. Petersen, 85, of La Salle, formerly of Hennepin, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the La Salle Veterans' Home in La Salle.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Dysart -Cofoid Funeral Chapel, Granville. Rev. Brian Caughlan will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hennepin. Military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel, Granville.
John was born on July 6, 1935 in Spring Valley to James and Emily (Young) Petersen.
He graduated from Hennepin High School. John served in the United States Army. He along with his brother operated Ayr Haven Dairy Farm and was a self-employed farmer.
John was a member of Hennepin United Methodist Church. He served as the Hennepin Township Supervisor for 44 years. John also served on the River Conservatory Board.
He was an avid Corvette enthusiast and was an owner of 16 Corvettes over the years. He also set up model trains and created a town.
Survivors include two brothers, Larry (Ruth) Petersen of Toluca and Jim (Sharon) Petersen of Hennepin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and close friend Paula.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Putnam County Community Center or donor's choice.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Wink, Bradley Wink, Brian Biagi, Rob Urnikis, Lyle Litherland and Jon Clausen.
