John Wenskunas Jr.Born: October 28, 1940; La SalleDied: May 26, 2020; Sun City, ArizonaPEORIA, Ariz. – John Wenskunas Jr., 79, of Peoria, AZ., formerly of La Salle, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, in Banner Bowell Hospital, Sun City, AZ.He was born Oct. 28, 1940, in La Salle to John and Martha (Nicoli) Wenskunas. He married Priscilla Skovare on Jan. 30, 1960 in Holy Rosary Church, La Salle.John served in the United States Air Force from Jan. 1959 to Jan. 1962 as a meat cutter. He began his meat cutting career at Gedraitis' Groceries in Oglesby, IL. He was a meat cutter at A&P Stores in La Salle and Ottawa and Warehouse Foods in Ottawa, and retired as a meat cutter from Abco Foods in Arizona. He was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. John was quite a proficient pool player in his early years, and that could be the reason he opened a pool hall and tobacco/ lunch counter called "The Cigar Store' in Peru from 1983 to 1993 before moving to Arizona.Survivors include one son, John Paul (Debbie) Wenskunas of La Salle; two daughters, Tina (Rick) Prothro of AZ and Patricia Wenskunas of CA.; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Christy) Wenskunas of Utica, Jamie (Jeff) Strauch of LaSalle, Kristina (Joe) Seawell of NC., Christopher (Lisa) Hegland of AZ and Nathaniel Wenskunas of CA.; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jane (Rich) Denis of Spring Valley; two brothers, Bob (Kathy) of TN, and Mike Wenskunas of WA; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews and cousins.He is preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla on July 29, 2015; his mother, Martha on Jan. 17, 2015; his brother Jim on Feb. 7, 2006, his dad on Sept. 10, 1988; and one son, Joseph in 1964.In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be directed to the family.Best Funeral Services in Peoria, Az is handling funeral arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be at a later date.