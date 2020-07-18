Jon F. 'Jack' Cooke Sr.



Died: July 13, 2020; Ottawa



MARSEILLES – Jon F. "Jack" Cooke Sr., 84, of Marseilles, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Ottawa Pavilion.



Funeral services will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles with his grandson, Reverend Brandon Cooke officiating. Visitation with social distancing will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.





