Jon F. "Jack" Cooke Sr.
Jon F. 'Jack' Cooke Sr.

Died: July 13, 2020; Ottawa

MARSEILLES – Jon F. "Jack" Cooke Sr., 84, of Marseilles, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Ottawa Pavilion.

Funeral services will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles with his grandson, Reverend Brandon Cooke officiating. Visitation with social distancing will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
