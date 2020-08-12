Joseph A. Ellerbrock
Born: August 28, 1957
Died: August 9, 2020
PERU – Joseph A. Ellerbrock, 62, of Peru, died peacefully on August 9, 2020 surrounded by his family at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
A private family celebration of life will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle. Private burial will follow the next day in Peru City Cemetery.
Joe was born in La Salle on August 28, 1957 to Joseph F. and Bonnie (Wlodarchak) Ellerbrock. He enjoyed muscle cars and working on hot rods.
Joe is survived by his mother, Bonnie of Peru; five siblings, Ronald Ellerbrock of Peru, James Ellerbrock of Dimmick, Perry (Kathy) Ellerbrock of Peru, Holly (Randy) Erickson of Edgewood, NM, and Alisa (Mike Krzyaniak) Bezely of La Salle; and many nieces, nephews , great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; paternal grandparents, Joseph A. and Bernice Ellerbrock; and maternal grandparents, Casimar and Sophie Wlodarchak.
