Joseph Cioni
Joseph "Virgil" Cioni

Born: February 8, 1933

Died: June 19, 2020

LaSalle – Joseph "Virgil" Cioni, 87, of LaSalle, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Henry. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26,2020 at the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle followed by Mass of ChristianBurial at 11:00 a.m. at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle with Very Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the LaSalle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group following Mass. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 9:00-10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Virgil was born February 8, 1933 in Mark to Joseph and Eva (Vacca) Cioni. He married Marie Barattaon April 4, 1964 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a former member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle, and was a member of St. Hyacinth's Church, LaSalle, VFW, American Legion, LaSalle Knights of Columbus and Cedar PointSportsmans Club. He served as Township Commissioner for 17 years and was a LaSalle Fireman. He worked at a truck driver for International Transport, Zelmer Trucking, Gem Oil and retired in 1995 as a foreman atIllinois Cement, LaSalle. Virgil was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Marie and his son, Michael ofLaSalle. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald; and one sister, Olimpia Arzarksas. Pallbearers will be Tony Baratta, Jake Baratta, Dan Cioni,Gene Zeman, Walter Byczynski, Donald Moriarty and Jerry Soens. Honorary pallbearer will be Teresa Happ.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle
609 Eighth Street
LaSalle, IL 61301
