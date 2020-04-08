|
Joseph M. Sciarini
Born: Aug. 8, 1928; Oglesby
Died: April 5, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Joseph M. Sciarini, 91 of Oglesby died at 9 p.m. April 5, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru.
Graveside services for immediate family will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Oakwood Cemetery, LaSalle. The Very Rev. Gary Blake will officiate. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service with military honors will be scheduled at a later date
.Joe was born August 8, 1928 in Oglesby to Joe and Angela (Perucco) Sciarini. He married Eileen Delvallee February 23, 1963 in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. Joe worked at Lehigh Cement and later as a tinner for Caterpillar. He was a member of Holy Family Church and was a lifetime member of the LaSalle VFW and the Oglesby American Legion. He loved woodworking, hunting, and fishing and the Cubs. Joe served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife Eileen of Oglesby, 2 sons; John (Sandy) Sciarini of Chillicothe and Scott (Sherri) Sciarini of Frankfort, a daughter Sue (John) Gillio of Oglesby and 4 grandchildren; Anthony, Drew, Katie and Kennedy.
He was preceded in death by a son in infancy, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.