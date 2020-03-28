|
Joseph r. giacometti
Born: May 7, 1937; Spring Valley
Died: March 26, 2020; Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – Joseph Raymond Giacometti, 82, of Spring Valley, died the morning of Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
Private family funeral services will be held at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
Joseph was born May 7, 1937 in Spring Valley to Joseph Giacometti and Julia (Lunn) Savage. Joseph worked for Operating Engineers Local #150 for over 50 years and was very proud to be a member of the operator's union. He also was the former road commissioner for Hall Township. Joseph enjoyed fishing, dancing, and listening to live music around the Illinois Valley area. He was also an avid pool player. Most of all, he enjoyed his family and grandkids.
Survivors include his children, Robert Giacometti of Spring Valley, Jill (Dom) Marenda of Spring Valley, and Ryan Giacometti of Granville; his grandchildren, Scot and Madisson Giacometti, Dominic Marenda, and Marlee and Ryan Giacometti; his sister, Shirley (Ignatius) Cruz, of Spring Valley; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James; and his granddaughter, Sophie.
