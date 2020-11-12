Josephine M. King
Born: December 7, 1921; Ohio
Died: November 10, 2020; Ohio
OHIO –Josephine M. King, 98, of Ohio, Illinois passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 with her six children and a daughter-in law by her side.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church with Father Andru O'Brien, her great-nephew, officiating. Burial will take place in Elm Lawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
She was born December 7, 1921 in Ohio, IL the daughter of Francis and Catherine (Whalen) O'Brien.
Josephine married Forrest King Jr. on November 8, 1952 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ohio. He preceded her in death March 24, 1996.
She is survived by six children, Cherry (David) Schwulst of Bloomington, Illinois, Brian (Dianne) King of Los Angeles, CA, Christine Biel of Fort Myers, FL, Forrest James (Sue) King of Princeton, IL, Lori King of Assisi, Italy, and Keith King of Kansas City, MO; 14 grandchildren, Shane (Frida) Dillingham, Blythe Dillingham, Rachael Schwulst, Rebekah Schwulst, Jacqueline King, Alexander King, Patrick (Allison) Biel, Danielle (Luke) McKenna, Samuel (Catherine) Biel, Noah Biel, Brian King, Stephanie (Zac) Arthur, Adam (Megan) King, and Jonathan Dylan King; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; one sister-in law, Alice O'Brien; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers: Walter, Daniel, Charles, and William O'Brien; three sisters, Eleanor Randall, Anna Mary Blaine, and Genevieve Hermeyer; and one son-in law, Michael Biel.
Josephine graduated from Sheffield High School and attended business school in Dixon, IL.
At the age of 21, she moved to Los Angeles, CA and worked as an executive assistant for the Fluor Corporation. She lived there for nearly ten years before returning to Illinois, where she married Forrest.
Josephine was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and prayed the Rosary daily. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ohio for several decades before joining St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton. She was an active member of the Illinois Valley Cursillo Community since 1997. In recent months, she watched online masses every day and enjoyed the services officiated by her great-nephew, Father Andru. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, sewing, and baking. As a widow, she traveled extensively across the country and the world to spend time with her large family, but she always enjoyed returning to her home on the farm. For the past 23 years, she spent her winters in Florida with her daughter Chrissy and family.
Memorials may be directed to St. Margaret's Hospice.
