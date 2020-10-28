Joyce C. 'Copie' Butler
Born: June 2, 1932; Orange, New Jersey
Died: October 24, 2020; Peru
PERU – Joyce C. "Copie" Butler, 89, of Peru, formerly of Park Forest, passed away October 24, 2020 at Manor Court in Peru.
Mrs. Butler was born in Orange, NJ on June 2, 1931 to George Henry and Audrey (Ives) Copenhaver. She spent her childhood growing up in Montclair.
While at Montclair High School, Joyce spent her extracurricular energies in art, modern dance, and threatre. She served as treasurer of the National Dramatic Fraternity, and also joined Gamma Beta, which was a service sorority.
After graduation in 1949, she majored in art at Maryland College for Women in Lutherville, MD. The school closed after her junior year. She dated the love of her life that summer and became Mrs. Arthur Mahlon Butler Junior October 25, 1952. They would've been married 68 years on Sunday.
She and husband Arthur settled in Park Forest and resided there for 60 years from 1957 to 2017. After Art retired, they traveled to England and Ireland annually for several years to follow the footsteps of their ancestors. They were proud members of Lansing Country Club – playing golf and socializing with dear friends and acquaintances. They also shared an important moment when their football star from high school landed on the moon in July of 1969. They moved to Peru's Liberty Village and made friends with wonderful residents and staff. While at Manor Court, Joyce served as Vice President of the Residents' Council.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her brother, Robert A. (Diane Scripture) Copenhaver of Stratford, CT; one son, Arthur Mahlon (Linda) Butler III of Warren, OH and their sons Joey (Michelle) Shesko, Philip Shesko, Matthew (Sarah) Shekso, and Ryan Mahlon Butler; one daughter, Sandra (Peter) Loveland of Spring Valley and their children, David P. (Aseret) Loveland, Audra Loveland, and Erica Loveland; niece Ashley (Cody) Heimann of Sonoma, CA; 13 great-grandchildren; a grandniece; and grandnephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Arthur on December 11, 2017; and brother-in-law John K. Butler
