Joyce C. (Sherk) Sons
Joyce C. (Sherk) Sons

Born: June 28, 1932; Peru

Died: October 25, 2020; Peru

TONICA – Joyce C.(Sherk) Sons, 88, of Tonica, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Manor Court, Peru.

Private graveside services will be at Fairview Cemetery, Tonica with Rev. Deepak Holkar, pastor of Tonica United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sons was born on June 28, 1932 in Peru to Ryal R. and Emily C. (Peterson) Sherk. She married Donald R. Sons on December 1, 1951 at County Line Church, Peru. She worked as a checker at the Tonica Grocery Store and was a member of Tonica United Methodist Church. Joyce enjoyed gardening, playing cards, dominos and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her two sons, Gregory T. Sons of Tonica and Ronald R. (Lisa) Sonsof Tonica; three grandchildren, Nathan, Aaron and Hannah Sons; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Greyson Sons.

She wa spreceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one sister.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.

The online guest book may be viewed and memories shared at www.MuellerFH.com


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
