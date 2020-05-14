Joyce E. Donahue
Joyce E. Donahue

Born: September 30, 1936; Peru

Died: May 11, 2020; Henry

PERU – Joyce Elizabeth Donahue, 83, of Peru, passed away May 11, 2020, at 2:10 p.m. with family by her side at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will take place at a later date. The Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is assisting the family.

Joyce was born in Peru on September 30, 1936 to Ralph and Hazel (Baker) Morrow. She was a well-respected nurse for 44 years (1957-2001) throughout her profession. She retired from Illinois Valley Community Hospital. She belongs to the Zion United Church of Christ in Peru. She enjoyed being a teacher forSunday school. She was the Secretary to the Board of Christian Education.

Her family had her unconditional love. Family and friends will remember her humorous wit and smile. She was very passionate towards dogs. Throughout her life she had several rescue dogs.

She is survived by one daughter, Beth (Tony) Coutre of Peru; one son, Brian(Sandra) Donahue of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren, Amanda, Alison, Abby and Anna Coutre, Brandon and Brady Donahue; stepgrandson, Kenneth Ogle; great-grandchildren, Greyson Donahue; step-great-grandchildren, Katie, Danielle, and Serenity Ogle; brother, Lyle(Kathleen) Morrow of Chicago; and sisters, Norma (Gerald) Dugdale of N. Aurora, IL, and Holly (Robert) Antkowiak, Peru.

She was preceded in death by Patrick Donahue.

On line condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


Published in News Tribune on May 14, 2020.
