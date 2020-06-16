Joyce E. Gillan



Born: November 11, 1939



Died: June 13, 2020



ARLINGTON – Joyce E. Gillan, 80, of rural Arlington, passed away peacefully June 13, 2020 after suffering a stroke, with her husband of 60 years by her side.



A private Mass and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being completed by Fiocchi Funeral Home in Cherry.



Joyce was born in Mendota on November 11th, 1939 to Theodore and Wilhelmina (Sondergroth) Becker. She grew up with two sisters; Darlene (Frank) Spriet of Mendota, Sylvia (Gerald) Leffelman of Sublette, and two brothers, Don (Maureen) Becker of Geneseo and the late Richard (Chick) Becker, formerly of Mendota. Joyce graduated with the "Class of '57" from Mendota High School.



She married Wesley Gillan on July 16, 1960 in Peterstown. They had six children, Dennis (Nanette) Gillan of Amboy, Karen (Kevin) Smith of LaSalle, Brian (Beth) Gillan of Arlington, Kurt (Gerry) of Ladd, Greg (Sally) Gillan of Oglesby, and Jill (Dana) Lusietto of Arlington. Together, Wes & Joyce have 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



Joyce was a farmer's wife, who actively worked alongside her husband for 60 years. She was a great cook, and an even better mother, grandmother, and friend. She always put her children first, and had a way of making each day spent with grandchildren so special. Joyce was the "instigator of good times" and provided love and laughs to everyone she came across.



She is survived by Wes; her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sylvia and Darlene; and her brother, Don. She also leaves behind her four-legged pal, Sophie.



She will be greeted by her parents; mother-in-law, Rose; her brother, Rich; as well as many good friends and relatives.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Hall Township Food Pantry or the Cherry Fire Department in her memory.





