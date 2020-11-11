Juanita Bernice Koonce
Born: March 10, 1929; Vandalia
Died: November 7, 2020; Rockford
MENDOTA – Juanita Bernice Koonce, 91, of Mendota, passed away surrounded by her family on November 7, 2020 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford.
A public visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. in United Pentecostal Church, Mendota.
Private services for family and UPC of Mendota church family will be Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11am in United Pentecostal Church. Rev. Charles Yeakel will officiate with additional affirmations from Rev. Wendell Maynard and Rev. Lloyd Dunaway. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery, Mendota. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Masks and social distancing required. Wasmer Funeral Home is privileged to be assisting the family.
Bernice was born March 10, 1929 in Vandalia, Illinois to Joseph Henry and Mildred Juanita (Keppler) Spicer.She graduated from Vandalia Community High School in 1947. Bernice married Harold L. Koonce on November 20, 1948 in Vandalia.
Bernice and Harold began their ministry in the small town of Mulberry Grove in 1966. They started their first church there, and remained for 11 years. In 1977, they moved to Mendota, where they fostered and flourished the UPC church family until 2003. Though the retirement began in 2003, they remained part of the church faithful, and participated in all facets of the church. Bernice was involved in the Women With a Purpose group of UPC. She loved to cook, bake, crochet, sew and read. She was the Manager of "Hotel Koonce", handling the revolving door of friends and family with joy and grace. She lived by example and was a true icon of the UPC community. Bernice loved her large extended family, and along with her husband, and serving her Lord and Savior; these were the greatest joys of her life.
Bernice is survived by her husband, Rev. Harold of Mendota; two daughters, Devra (Rev. Charles) Yeakel of Mendota and Jana (James) Trembly of Mendota; three sons, Danny (Vicki) Koonce of Brownstown, Michael (Kay) Koonce of Vandalia, and Rev.Timothy (Polly Ann) Koonce of Wapella; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Jean Keeling; a brother in infancy, Billie Jo; and daughter-in-law, Janet Koonce.
Pallbearers will be David Koonce, Tony Koonce, Brad Koonce, Matthew Trembly, Nathan Trembly, Rob Hult, Aaron Giglietti, Eric Himebaugh, AJ Ortega, Nicholas Otto, Joshua Edwards, and Austin Frutiger.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
