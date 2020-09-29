1/
Judith A. "Judy" Metzen
Judith 'Judy' A. Metzen

Born: July 7, 1942; Spring Valley

Died: September 25, 2020; Montgomery

MONTGOMERY – Judith "Judy" A. Metzen, 78, of Montgomery, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 7, 1942 in Spring Valley, IL. Judy graduated from Hall High School in Spring Valley in 1960. She married Kendall L. Metzen on July 22, 1962 in Mendota, IL.Judy was employed by Western Electric/AT&T in Montgomery for 12-plus years, the Oswego School District for 10 years, and the Off-Track Betting facility in North Aurora for 12 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed nature, reading, attending plays and musicals, and working puzzles. Judy also served as an election judge in Kendall County for many years.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Kendall Metzen; her son, Scott (Rebecca) Metzen of Aurora; her brother, David (Donna) Blake of Mendota; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Anna (Martinkus) Blake; and a brother, Richard Blake.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley, IL. Pastor Joel Stevenor will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 10305 Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dunn Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543.

For additional information, www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
