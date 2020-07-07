1/1
Judith "Judy" Thompson
1944 - 2020
Judith 'Judy' Thompson

Born: November 18, 1944; Princeton

Died: July 1, 2020; Peoria

SPRING VALLEY – Judith Marie (Trimmer) Thompson, 75, of Spring Valley, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Visitation for Judy will be held from 1 until 3 p.m., Thursday, July 9, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, with Pastor Betty Delgado beginning a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Masks are required and capacity limits are in place. Private burial services will be held at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.

Judy was born on November 18, 1944 in Princeton, IL to Franklin and Helen (Gellerman) Trimmer. She married George E. Thompson in 1963. Judy was a graduate of Hall High School, Class of 1963. She was employed by, and eventually retired from J.C. Penney after 20-plus years.

Judy is survived by her husband, George E. Thompson; her children, Robert (Laura) Thompson of Katy, TX, Kathy (Bill) Matthews of Oglesby, Steven Thompson of Princeton, and Alan (Leigh-Anne) Thompson of Oglesby; eight grandchildren, Dylan, Izabella (Izzy), Elijah (E.J.), Christina (Chrissy), Amanda (Mandy), Megan, Ellie, an dWilliam (Billy); a brother, Ronald (Mary) Trimmer of Kewanee; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia Rochetto and Rosemarie McCreary.

Memorials in Judy's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 2, 2020
My sincere sympathy to judys family she was a very special lady
Carolyn Erler
Friend
