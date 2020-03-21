News Tribune Obituaries
Born: Sept. 21, 1937; Ottawa

Died: March 20, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Judy Allen, 82, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Judy was born September 21, 1937, in Ottawa to Maynard and Marie (Kozuch) Seward. She married Gary Allen on May 25, 1957 at St. Patrick's Church in Ottawa; he passed away October 10, 2003. She graduated from Covel Creek District 141, a one-room country school, and Ottawa High School. She had been employed by Montgomery Ward, McDonald's Merchandising Co., and K-Mart. She had been a Cub Scout den mother, a picture lady at Shabbona School, and was on the Advisory Board at Bridge Senior Center. She was part owner of Allen Racing Enterprises.

She is survived by two sons, Jay (Pamela) Allen of Utica, Marty (Joyce Hughes) Allen of Ottawa; granddaughter, Megan Allen of California; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Paquette of Ottawa, and Gloria Pryde of La Salle.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her brother, Thomas, in 1951; and her parents.

Memorials may be directed to .

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
