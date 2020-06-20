Julia Biagioni
Julia Biagioni

Born: November 5, 1934; Magnolia

Died: June 18, 2020; Spring Valley

Julia Biagioni, 85, of Spring Valley, died at 4:13 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home.

The funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Julia will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Nativity of Our Lord Parish (St. Anthony Church) in Spring Valley. Rev Scott Potthoff will officiate. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Julia will be held at the church from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday. All COVID-19 recommendations will be followed.

Masks are required and capacity will be limited to meet church specifications.

The Barto Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Julia was born on November 5, 1934, in Magnolia, to Joseph C. and Mae (Hauger) Thompson. She married Raymond Biagioni on November 15, 1952, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Spring Valley. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2019.

She worked at the Spring Valley Garment Factory until retiring. Julia was a member of the Nativity of Our Parish, the Mother Cabrini Sodality of the church, a ravioli maker for the parish, and loved gardening, fishing, camping, and the Ladies Card Parties on Fridays. She was an accomplished seamstress.

Julia is survived by 2 daughters, Sheryl (Anthony) Mirr of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, and Sara Biagioni of Peru; 1 son, Raymond (Lisa) Biagioni of Oglesby; 3 grandchildren, Amber (Larry) Nicholson, Anthony Steele, and Austin (Savannah) Biagioni; 2 great-grandchildren, Benjamin Nicholson and Joseph Steele; 2 brothers, Wayne (Carol) Thompson of Streator and Joseph (Victoria) Thompson of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond and her parents.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
