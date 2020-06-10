Justin S. Johnson



Died: June 6, 2020; Ottawa



OTTAWA – Justin S. Johnson, 34, of Ottawa, died unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.



Due to current circumstances, private services will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. David Kipfer, pastor of Ottawa Catholic Parishes, officiating. Private visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be in Freedom Lutheran Cemetery.





