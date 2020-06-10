Justin Johnson
Justin S. Johnson

Died: June 6, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Justin S. Johnson, 34, of Ottawa, died unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Due to current circumstances, private services will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. David Kipfer, pastor of Ottawa Catholic Parishes, officiating. Private visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be in Freedom Lutheran Cemetery.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
