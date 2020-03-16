|
|
Karen Kay Hamilton
Born: July 17, 1956; La Salle
Died: March 11, 2020; Keystone, Iowa
KEYSTONE, Iowa Karen Kay Hamilton, 63, of Keystone, Iowa, formerly of LaSalle, IL passed away suddenly at her home March 11, 2020.
Karen was born July 17, 1956 in La Salle, IL, the daughter of Stanley and Dorothy ( Wieczorek) Lenski. She graduated from La Salle High School in La Salle, IL. On March 18, 1991, Karen married Jeffrey Hamilton, and together they raised their family in La Salle. When her children became adults and moved away from home, Karen became a student again, going to Liberty University and graduating with her bachelor's in religion, in 2019. She was currently pursuing her Master's in Divinity from Liberty University.
Karen and Jeffery made their home most recently in Keystone, Iowa, where she enjoyed making crafts, floral arrangements and prayer bears to send to others. One of Karen's passions was for Great Pyrenees, which led her to rescuing multiple dogs.
Karen is survived by her husband, Jeff Hamilton of Keyston, IA; sons, John Pearson Jr. of Tomah, WI, Joshua Hamilton of Hephzibah, GA; daughters, Bethany Heinzeroth of Walnut, IL, Tabitha Peters of Spring Valley, IL; brother, Ken Lenski of La Salle, IL; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kathy Lenski (1990).
Karen's love for others and her family was apparent in everything she did; she will be missed by all of those who knew her.
Services are pending at this time, memorials may be made to the Pyr Paws and Fluffy Tails Dog Rescue, online condolences can be sent at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is caring for Karen's family in their time of need.