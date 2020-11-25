Karen L. Coffman



Born: March 13, 1950; Wood River



Died: November 22, 2020; Peru



PERU – Karen Lynn Coffman, 70, of Peru, passed away November 22, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru.



Graveside services will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Susan Presley officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Karen was born March 13, 1950 in Wood River, Illinois to Robert and Irene (Tirello) Coffman. Karen worked at SunRay Café in Cottage Hills for 15 years, and at Specialized Services in Alton, Illinois. She deeply loved her family and was adored by her nieces Shawna and Laura who have sweet and happy memories that she made with them. Karen was a Child of God and made Jesus her Savior, was Baptized and was faithful going to church as long as she was able. She was a precious soul who faced numerous challenges in her life and has received her Crown in Heaven that she so richly deserves. She will be greatly missed not only by her family, but many that cared for her at Manor Court. The sun shines a little less bright as Karen has left this earth, but oh how it glows even brighter in Heaven.



She is survived by her three sisters, Robin Coffman of Alton, Dawn Coffman of East Alton and Debbie (Frank) Fouts of Amboy; two nieces, Shawna (Frankie) Macchio of Merritt Island, Florida and Laura (Andrew) Carr of Mendota; and her great-nieces and -nephews, Jackson Carr, Jacob Carr, Janae Carr and Jersie Carr all of Mendota.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorials may be made the the Mendota Food Pantry.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store