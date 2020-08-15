1/1
Kathern Andreoni Michael
1923 - 2020
Kathern Andreoni Michael

Died: August 12, 2020; Dalzell

SPRING VALLEY – Kathern Andreoni Michael, 97, of Spring Valley, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the JPO Retirement Home in Dalzell.

Graveside funeral services for Kathern were held Friday, August 14, 2020, at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley, with the Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley assisted the family.

She was born in West Frankfort to Modesto and Adele (Paglia) Mautino. Kathern married Peter Andreoni on May 2, 1942 and he preceded her in death on December 24, 1992. She then married Earl Michael on November 27, 1999 and he passed away on September 27, 2008.

Kathern last worked for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, the Mother Cabrini Sodality of the church, the V.F.W. Auxiliary, the St. Margaret Hospital Auxiliary, and was a volunteer for the Putnam County Schools. She loved and enjoyed her family, golfing, fishing and the Chicago White Sox.

She is survived by two daughters, Sue Yopchick of Phoenix, Arizona and Kathy Piacenti of Spring Valley; four grandchildren, Marie (David) Argubright; Michael (Karen) Piacenti; Tony (Cassie) Piacenti; and Josh Yopchick; and three great-grandchildren, Anna, Artie and Leighton.

Kathern was preceded in death by her husbands, Peter and Earl; three sisters, Marion Bernatavich, Phyllis Wagner, and Mary Wazmy; and her brother, Peter Mautino.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
Thoughts and prayers
Charlie/Molly Thrasher
Friend
