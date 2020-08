Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathleen 'Kathy' D. Spratt



Died: August 23, 2020; Hennepin



HENNEPIN – Kathleen "Kathy" D. Spratt, 74, of Hennepin died Sunday, Aug. 23, at her home with her loving family by her side.



Arrangements are pending with Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel, Granville. A full obituary will be published this week.





