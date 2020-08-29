Kathleen G. (Joyce) Martin
Born: September 6, 1924; Gardner
Died: August 26, 2020; Peru
PERU – Kathleen G. (Joyce) Martin, 95, of Peru, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020.
A prayer service will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Peru, with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will followed at St. George Cemetery, Bourbonnais, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Kathleen was born on September 6, 1924 in Gardner, IL to Thomas E. and Helen (Finn) Joyce. She graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington Township H.S. at the age of 16 as valedictorian of her 1941 class. After graduation, she worked for the Farm Bureau in Kankakee, IL and later attended St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Chicago as part of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She graduated as President of the 1948 Class.
Kathleen married Lawrence Martin of St. George, IL on October 16th of the same year at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Essex, IL. She worked at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley from 1972 to 1994, retiring at age 70. Kathleen was a member of St. Joseph's Church and the Altar & Rosary Society in Peru, IL. She served as vice-president (1970-1971) and president (1971-1972) of the St. Joseph's Mother's Club.
She is survived by eight children, Mary of Peru, Kevin of Peru, Edward (Vicki Eardley) of Bloomington, IL, Margaret (Mark Hodge) of Fairview, TN, Tim of Peru, Joyce of Chicago, Greg (Linda Ballerini) of Ottumwa, IA and Joan (Antuany Smith) of Seattle, WA; nine grandchildren, Derrick, Brian, Cynthia, Renea, Shawn, Lawrence, Matthew and Kathleen Martin and Garrett and Jacqueline Hodge; and two great-grandsons, Russell and Dallas.
She is also survived by a brother and sister, Frank (Bo) Joyce of Atlanta, GA., and Eileen (Mike Seymour) of Eau Claire, WI.; sister-in-law Liz (Tom) Joyce of Saint Robert, MO.; and brother-in-law, John Yonke (Mary) of Grapevine, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence in 1973; her son Dennis in 2012; a grandson, Daniel in 1997; four brothers; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OSF-St. Elizabeth Hospice at OSFgratefulpatient.org
or St. Joseph's Church, Peru, IL
