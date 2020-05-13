Kathleen Peters
Born: January 20, 1954; Streator
Died: May 10, 2020; Lake Wildwood, Varna
VARNA – Kathleen (Kane) Peters, 66, of Lake Wildwood, Varna, formerly of Wenona, passed away at home on May 10, 2020 after a short illness.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona with Deacon Charles Zulz officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is handling arrangements.
Kathleen was born in Streator on January 20, 1954 to James Donald and Ellenor (Hoge) Kane. She married Dale Peters in St. Mary's Church in Wenona on October 8, 1977.
Kathleen worked at area hospitals for 41 years. She retired in 2018 as a radiation therapist at Illinois Valley Cancer Center in Peru.She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She liked to travel with friends and family. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Wenona.
Kathleen was survived by her husband, Dale Peters of Varna; daughter, Mandi Flynn (Nathan Cook) of Wenona and son, Jacob (Bethany) Peters of Peru; brother, Hogan (Paula) Kane of Aiken, SC. sister, Wendy (Michael) Zilm of Kirkwood, MO.; six grandchildren, Nate, Natalie, Emma, Kami, Finley and Marley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Candace (Kane) Schultz.
Memorials may be directed to the Wenona Bond Library or Varna Fire and Ambulance Service.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Tribune on May 13, 2020.