Kathryn 'Elaine' Becker
Born: July 11, 1926; La Salle
Died: November 22, 2020; Mendota
LA SALLE – Kathryn "Elaine" Becker, 94, a lifelong resident of La Salle, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Mendota.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle with Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor of St. Patrick's Church, La Salle officiating. A public Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Elaine was born July 11, 1926 in La Salle to Henry and Anna (Yanke) Becker. She was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School, Class of 1944. After graduation, Elaine worked at Chicago Bridge and Iron in the Seneca Shipyards during World War II, doing her part for the war effort.
Elaine was a member of St. Patrick?s Church, LaSalle and the Catholic Daughters of America, was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and worked as an executive secretary at Union Carbide for 30 years.
The family would like to thank Heritage Healthcare Center, Mendota for the exemplary care and compassion shown to Elaine during these past 3 years. Your kindness will never be forgotten. A special thank you to OSF Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Survivors include her sister, June Hauger of Bigfork, MN; and nieces and nephews, Linda (Dale) Rinker of Grayslake, Richard (Judy) Hauger of Ottawa, Janet (Jerry) Thone of Lathrop, CA, James (Elizabeth) Hauger of Peru, Sue (Dennis) Bourgo of Marseilles, Nancy (Steve) Holt of Boise, ID and Jeff (Rena) Hauger of LaSalle.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Richard Hauger.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Friendship House, Ottawa or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
