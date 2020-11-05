1/1
Kathy M. Slover
Kathy M. Slover

Born: August 15, 1956; La Salle

Died: October 30, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY– Kathy Marie Slover, 64, of Spring Valley, passed away October 30, 2020, in her home.

Graveside services will be at St. Valentine Cemetery at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Kathy was born August 15, 1956 in La Salle to Joseph and Elizabeth (Gasiciel) Sienkiewicz. She married Timothy Slover October 18, 1978 in St Anthony Church Spring Valley. Kathy retired as a registered nurse after 34 years. Kathy was loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and her dogs, Molly and Bailey. She loved to cook and vacation with friends and family.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Amber (Michael Mertens) Slover of La Salle; her sons, Nick Slover of Peru and Eric Slover of Peru; six grandchildren, Haleigh, Alek, Mya, Gabriella and Isabella Slover and Bryce Burris; one great-grandson, Drayden.; one brother, Michael "Shinny" Sienkiewicz of La Salle; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl "Boo" (Brian) Benske of DePue and Luanne "Lulie" (David) Vescogni of La Salle; and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband in 2018, and her parents.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at PtakFH.com


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ptak Funeral Home
1026 4Th St
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0172
November 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
John & Teresa Lawniczak
Family
