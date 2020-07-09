Kay Bima



Born: September 1, 1946



Died: June 27, 2020



MORONGO VALLEY, California – Kay Bima of Morongo Valley, California, formerly from Oglesby and Cedar Point passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.



Cremation rites have been accorded.



Kay was born September 1, 1946 in Spring Valley to Al and Rose Loebach.



Kay graduated from St. Patrick's School in La Salle. She attended L-P High School. She married Bud Bima on November 16th, 1963 in St. Joseph's Church LaSalle.



She went on to receive her GED and graduated from IVCC with a computer science degree.



She is survived by her children, Kris (Bill) Salas of Missouri, Jeff (Amy) Bima of California and Kim Somers of of Tennessee. She had 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Kay has three living sisters, Betty (Chuck) Scoma of La Salle , Alice (Tim) DeMoss and Peggy (Joe) Burgoni both of Peru. She also has one brother-in-law, Jerry Bima of Oglesby; along with many nieces and nephews.



Kay's family was most important in her life. She was always there when they needed her. She enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her flowers.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bud; her parents; mother- and father-in-law; along with two sisters, Doris Billhorn and Elaine Summers; and her sister-in-law, Georgia Bima.





