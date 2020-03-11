|
|
Kay lynn Keen
Born: June 20, 1949; Peru
Died: March 8, 2020; Peru
PERU â€" Kay Lynn (Seibeck) Keen, 70, of Peru, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mrs. Keen was born June 20, 1949 in Peru to LaVerne and Joan (Offergeld) Seibeck. She attended LaSalle-Peru High School. She married Dennis L. Keen on May 15, 1970 in Morris.
Miss Kay and her husband, Dennis operated D&K Delivery Service with their children. They were contract drivers for USA Today, Peoria Journal Star, NewsTribune and others until Dennis passed away in 1996. Later, she was a driver for North Central Behavioral Health Systems for 12 years. Miss Kay was a Girl Scout leader for 7 years and a Cub Scout leader for 6 years. She was a two-term PTA president and two-term PTA secretary for Jefferson School in LaSalle. She volunteered for many years at the Illinois Valley Food Pantry and was a sponsor of many charities. Miss Kay enjoyed crafting, music, gardening, cooking, reading and she was a treasure hunter. She loved being surrounded by her large family and their friends. Everyone knew they could always get a hot cup of coffee and a meal at Mama Kay's.
Survivors include 11 children, Robert Shan of LaSalle, Jennifer (Scott) Filipiak of Denver, CO, Jason Keen of LaSalle, Steven Keen of Peru, Erik Keen of Peru, Tracy (Brock) Mazur of Peru, Amanda (Jesus) Cabrera of Peru, Marikay Keen of Ottawa, Elizabeth Keen of LaSalle, Patrick Keen of LaSalle and Ryan Keen of Peru; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters, Nancy Savoree and Diane Roach; two brothers, LaVerne (Marge) Seibeck of Chicago and Rev. Michael Seibeck of Lake Of The Woods and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband on July 22, 1996; her parents; one sister, Sandy Seibeck; two brothers, David Seibeck and Gary Konieczny and her grandparents, Ed and Anna Seibeck and Charles and Tracy Offergeld.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Go Pink For Kay, P.O. Box 163, LaSalle, IL 61301
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.