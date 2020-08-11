1/1
Keith L. Garcia
1959 - 2020
Keith L. Garcia

Born: June 13, 1959

Died: August 6, 2020

DEPUE – Keith L. Garcia, 61, of DePue passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. Margaret's Hospital.

A public visitation for Keith will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements. COVID-19 capacity limits will be followed as well. Because of the rise in case numbers in Spring Valley and DePue, please do not attend if you have recently been ill or exposed to someone who is sick. Because of the pandemic, funeral services for Keith will be private. Private burial will be at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.

Keith was born on June 13, 1959, in Peru to Joseph and Virginia (Koehler) Garcia. He married Santina A. Leone on Oct. 26, 1996.

Keith was employed as a longtime science teacher and head of the science department for DePue Unit Schools. He was beloved by his students and colleagues alike. He also was president of the DePue Alumni Foundation. Keith loved both the village of DePue and the DePue schools. He was a dedicated teacher and mentor to all of his students. He was a talented athlete during his high school days and shared his talents by also serving as a coach for multiple DePue sports leagues as well as the high school. He will be remembered as a strong and faithful community leader and a respected friend to many.

Keith is survived by his wife, Santina, of DePue; his children, Gavin and Gabriella, both of DePue; and his brother, Kevin (Dawn) Garcia of Tucson, Ariz.

A guest book may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
Keith was a fine man who will be greatly missed. I extend heartfelt condolences to his family.
Nora Machek
August 10, 2020
I was tremendously saddened to hear of Keith's unexpected passing. I met Keith when he worked at Carus Chemical and we developed a close friendship. Keith was a great guy, lots of fun to be around, who truly cared about people. He will certainly be missed.
Jeff Close
Friend
August 9, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Keith. Thinking of you.
Chuck & Marie Taylor
August 9, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I was a teacher from 1973-1980 and then Principal from 1980-1984 at DePue. I taught Dr. Ed. to Keith and helped coached him. I know he was a well respected man and teacher at his home school. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Richard Morehouse
Teacher
August 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Keith’s family. His parents became our closest friends and Keith became one of our students and players 52 years ago leaving us with many memories. So sorry for your loss.
Harry/Mary Hunt
Teacher
August 9, 2020
Keith was a good friend to our family. He always had time to say hi and chat. He helped me out a lot when I was a substitute teacher at DePue. I received a bunch of notes from one of his classes when they were not well behaved. I still have them! He was my son’s coach and mentor. We loved him for that. My husband coached with him & learned a lot of valuable information. We cannot say enough about Keith, he was one in a million! He will be sorely missed.
Valerie & Walt Klimaszewski
Friend
August 9, 2020
Keith was a Good Man and citizen of DePue. He reminded me of his Dad as he got older❣ And everyone will tell you that is a good quality. Please know we are all here for you in this time of sorrow. God Bless and prayers
Jeff and Carol Campbell
Friend
August 8, 2020
Keith had a tremendous impact on my life. I was in one of his first classes at DePue when he taught the first time around. Not only was he an awesome teacher, he cared for all of his students and pushed them to be their best. He also was my track and cross country coach. Without Keith's guidance I would not have had anywhere near the amount of success I had in track and cross country. Keith was not only my coach but my biggest cheerleader, advocate, and a dear family friend. Keith's caring and guidance motivated me to become a teacher and coach. I can only aspire to someday have the impact on kids that Keith had on me. I will forever be grateful for having Keith a part of my life. I will choose to honor him by striving to be the same type of role model for students that Keith was to me.
Pat Klimaszewski
Friend
