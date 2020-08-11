Keith L. Garcia
Born: June 13, 1959
Died: August 6, 2020
DEPUE – Keith L. Garcia, 61, of DePue passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. Margaret's Hospital.
A public visitation for Keith will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements. COVID-19 capacity limits will be followed as well. Because of the rise in case numbers in Spring Valley and DePue, please do not attend if you have recently been ill or exposed to someone who is sick. Because of the pandemic, funeral services for Keith will be private. Private burial will be at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.
Keith was born on June 13, 1959, in Peru to Joseph and Virginia (Koehler) Garcia. He married Santina A. Leone on Oct. 26, 1996.
Keith was employed as a longtime science teacher and head of the science department for DePue Unit Schools. He was beloved by his students and colleagues alike. He also was president of the DePue Alumni Foundation. Keith loved both the village of DePue and the DePue schools. He was a dedicated teacher and mentor to all of his students. He was a talented athlete during his high school days and shared his talents by also serving as a coach for multiple DePue sports leagues as well as the high school. He will be remembered as a strong and faithful community leader and a respected friend to many.
Keith is survived by his wife, Santina, of DePue; his children, Gavin and Gabriella, both of DePue; and his brother, Kevin (Dawn) Garcia of Tucson, Ariz.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
A guest book may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
