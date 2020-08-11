Keith had a tremendous impact on my life. I was in one of his first classes at DePue when he taught the first time around. Not only was he an awesome teacher, he cared for all of his students and pushed them to be their best. He also was my track and cross country coach. Without Keith's guidance I would not have had anywhere near the amount of success I had in track and cross country. Keith was not only my coach but my biggest cheerleader, advocate, and a dear family friend. Keith's caring and guidance motivated me to become a teacher and coach. I can only aspire to someday have the impact on kids that Keith had on me. I will forever be grateful for having Keith a part of my life. I will choose to honor him by striving to be the same type of role model for students that Keith was to me.

Pat Klimaszewski

Friend