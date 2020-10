In Loving Memory of



Keith Schultz



on your Birthday



October 26th



We miss you on your birthday



as we do each and every day,



The pictures and fond memories



Are in our hearts to stay.



So celebrate today,



With the angels up above,



And know that we are missing you



And sending you our love.



Sadly missed by your friends,



Lea, Cheryl, Eric, Beanie, Zach, Jim, Amy,



Ron, Lori, Joann, Dean, Darren, Sherri, Gille, Mike, Carrie, Shawn and Sue





