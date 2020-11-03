Kenneth A. Johnson
Born: October 13, 1948; Spring Valley
Died: October 28, 2020; Peoria
Kenneth A. Johnson, age 72, of Chillicothe, formerly of Tonica, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Ken was born Oct. 13, 1948, in Spring Valley, to Arthur Irvin and Edna Margaret (Reichen) Johnson. He married Nancy Gentert on June 20, 1970. He later married Joan Keas on Jan. 15, 1994, in Pekin.
Surviving are his wife, Joan; his sons, Eric Johnson, of Huntsville, Ala., Lee (Nicole Earley) Johnson, of Princeville, and Dale Johnson, of Spanish Fort, Ala.; his stepdaughters Christy (Dave) Kuntz and Karen (Jimmy) Bullock, both of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren; and his two sisters, Lyn (Mike) Scanlan, of Rochelle, and Diane (Jon) Ryerson, of Nichols, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ken was a design engineer for Cummins in Indiana and later for Caterpillar, retiring in 2007. Ken enjoyed spending time on the family farm and was an advocate for land preservation and conservation. He was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast. Ken also enjoyed traveling the countryside, especially in the mountains and spending time with his family.
Services were. Monday, Nov. 2, at First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in Tonica.
Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church or to the charity of the donor's choice
