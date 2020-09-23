Kenneth Alan PileticBorn: August 1, 1937; LaSalle, ILDied: September 3, 2020; Bakersfield, CABakersfield, CA – Kenneth Alan Piletic, age 83, died on Thursday September 3, 2020, in Bakersfield, California. He was a beloved son, brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, cousin, and friend to many.Christian Burial Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Church, 725 4th St. LaSalle, Illinois at 10:00 A.M. 9/26, followed by Christian burial service at St. Vincent's Cemetery 371 N. 2979th Road LaSalle, Illinois. Father Bill Piletic will be officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M. Friday, 9/25 at Ptak Funeral Home 1026 4th St. Peru, Illinois 61354. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made to any of the following in Ken Piletic's Honor: St. Bede Academy 24 US-6 Peru, IL 61354, St. John's Church 502 S. Park Blvd. Streamwood, IL 60107, St. Patrick's Church 725 4th St. LaSalle, IL., St. Phillip's Church 7100 Stockdale Hwy. Bakersfield, CA 93309.Ken Piletic was born in LaSalle, Illinois, to parents Mary Bildhauer-Piletic and Joseph Piletic on August 1, 1937. He was the first-born child in his family and had one sibling, Mary Gertrude Piletic. Ken was baptized at St. Roch's Catholic Church. He took interest in piano as a young child, but his main interest was radio. He built his very first radio at the age of ten while enrolled at St. Bede. He got his very first job at Sigmund Electric Company in 1953.Ken graduated from St. Bede Academy in 1955 and St. Bede Junior College in 1957. He then began his education at DeVry University. In December 1957, he enrolled in DeVry Technical Institute, an electronics school in Chicago, Illinois. He earned his Associate in Applied Science Degree in 1959. He qualified and earned a first-class commercial radio telephone license with ship radar endorsement which was granted by the Federal Communications Missions in 1959. While still enrolled in College, he was recruited to join the Illinois National Guard 33rd Division and on October 6, 1955 in Ottaway, Illinois, he was in the armory of Head Quarters Company First Battalion 129 Infantry Regiment. He was in the radio section of the communications platoon and he served from 1955 - 1964, discharging with the rank of Sergeant E-5. Ken worked at IBM from 1960 - 1991 in Chicago, Illinois, as a Customer Engineer in the Data Processing Division. After retirement, he worked at Radio Spirits for six years.Ken Piletic, also known as W9ZMR was an Extra Class Ham Operator and volunteer examiner (ARRL/VEC). He was a Life Member of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) and a member of the Half Century Club and earned his 60 years Certificate in AARL. Ken was the co-founder of the ORCATS (Old Time Radio Collectors and Traders Society). Ken also had a passion for recording old time radio shows and at one time had the largest collection in the Nation mentioned in the Daily Herald in Streamwood, Illinois, in 1974 for recording and holding over 16,000 tapes of famous radio shows. As a young man, Ken also tracked Sputnik that launched October 4, 1957. His interview is heard worldwide on the web by googling Ken Piletic Sputnik Interview which was recorded June 4, 1995.Ken resided in Streamwood, Illinois from 1964-2019 and resided in Alma Arkansas from 2005 - 2018. He spent his late years living in Bakersfield, California, to be close to his nieces and nephews enjoying trips to the beach, adventures in the dessert, fishing, reading, and family holidays together.Ken is survived by niece, Lorita (Rita) Lowe (Shannon Lowe, nephew-in-law); nephew, John Johnson (Angie Johnson, niece-in-law); niece, Rebecca Bever (Shane Bever, nephew-in-law); Nephew-in-law, Dennis Hughlett, and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.Ken is preceded in death by Mother, Mary Bildhauer-Piletic; Father, Joseph Piletic; sister, Mary Gertrude Piletic; Niece, Theresa Ann Hughlett; and, Nephew, Joseph Elton Johnson.