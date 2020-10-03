Kenneth E. Cradduck
Born: October 20, 1937; Mendota
Died: October 1, 2020; Mendota
STEWARD – Kenneth E. Cradduck, 82, of Steward, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Heritage Health Hospice Home in Mendota, IL.
He was born on October 20, 1937, in Mendota, IL to Earl and Erma (Mittan) Cradduck. He was united in marriage to Lonnie Grover on June 28, 1975 in Big Rock, IL.
Kenneth was a 1955 graduate of Paw Paw High School. Right after graduation, he worked as a packer at General Electric in DeKalb for a couple of years. He farmed togetherwith his brother for over 40 years near Paw Paw, retiring in 2003. During that time, he also maintained the gravel roads in his township. He loved to drive, and he took any opportunity to be behind a tractor; helping to fill a pothole aftera heavy rainstorm, plowing neighbors' driveways free after a snowfall, or helping his daughter-in-law pull her car out of the ditch.
Kenneth enjoyed collecting die-cast tractors, trucks and pretty much anything that had a John Deere emblem on it. He was a regular at the local coffee spot in the mornings; he loved to be around friends and meet new people. He never missed aschool musical, winter concert, or other school event, especially when his grandchildren were involved in them. He was also an enthusiastic gardener, finding joy in tending to his vegetable plants and sharing them amongst familyand friends.
He is survived by two sons, Leroy (Sheila) Cradduck of Oak Harbor, WA and Dante Cradduck of California; sister-in-law, Marilyn Groverof DeKalb, IL; niece, Chantel (Jim) Jones of Peoria, Illinois; nephew, Carson(Vicky) Cradduck of Mount Prospect, IL; and several more nieces, nephews ,cousins, and grandchildren. He was a proud grandpa to "his boys," his grandsons Gabriel, Alexander, Lukas and Henry Johnston.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Lonnie; his parents, Earl and Erma Cradduck; his father and mother-in-law, Ike and Elizabeth (Morris) Grover; and his brother Dennis and sister-in-law Anita.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private funeral service on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at Restland Cemetery in Mendota, with Pastor Ken Foster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Paw Paw. Please visit www.TormanFuneralHome.com
to signthe online guest book.