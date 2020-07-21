Kenneth 'Kenny' E. Sondgeroth
Born: November 26, 1937; La Salle
Died: July 18, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Kenneth "Kenny" E. Sondgeroth, 82, passed away July 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mendota. Rev. Peter Pilon will officiate. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery Peterstown. Full Military Rites will be provided by Mendota V.F.W. Post #4079. Please abide by social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wasmer Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks are worn and social distancing practiced. Adherence to the 50-person rule will be enforced.
Ken was born November 26, 1937 in La Salle to William V.J. and Bernardine A. (Didier) Sondgeroth. He graduated St. Bede Academy in 1956, and 2 weeks later joined the U.S. Army. Ken was stationed in Okinawa, serving from 1956 to 1958. He married the love of his life, Joyce L. Scriba on August 20, 1960 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Arlington. Ken worked at many grocery stores as a young man. He was a furniture salesman for Gambel's in Mendota, where he met his bride-to-be. Ken worked as a foreman at Ag Builders for many years. He, along with Joyce, ran their reupholstery business, KNJ in the LaMoille and Arlington areas until the 1990's. Ken then sold furniture at Turk's and Lay's until his retirement.
Survivors include: his wife, Joyce of Mendota; one daughter, Brenda (Todd) Haan of Morrison; three sons, Bart (Cindy) Sondgeroth of Arlington, Byron (Suzan) Sondgeroth of Mapleton and Brock (Kim) Sondgeroth of Ottawa; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Lewis of LaMoille and Marilee (Michael) Meuser of Ladd; five brothers, Keith (Lynne) Sondgeroth of Byron, Vernon (Mary) Sondgeroth of Princeton, Gary (Margaret) Sondgeroth of Peru, Mark (Sheila) Sondgeroth of Malden and Richard Sondgeroth of Mendota; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Sondgeroth and Lillian Sondgeroth.
He was preceded in death by his parents,; two brothers, Dennis Sondgeroth and Gerald Sondgeroth, one sister, Sr. Mary Luke Sondgeroth, and brother-in-law, Jerry Lewis.
Ken was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, American Legion Post #1043, and served as a member and president of the LaMoille District #303 Board of Education for well over a decade. He was particularly proud to be a charter member of the LaMoille Lions Club where he served as Treasurer for many years.
Pallbearers will be: Todd Haan, Bart, Byron, Brock, Blake, Lucas and Reid Sondgeroth.
Memorials may be directed to Mendota Area Senior Services or LaMoille Lions Club.
Arrangements are through Wasmer Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com
.
Cards may be mailed care of the funeral home at P.O. Box 192 Mendota, IL 61342.