Kenneth E. Swanlund



Born: March 22, 1937; LaMoille



Died: July 29, 2020; Peoria



LAMOILLE – Kenneth Eugene Swanlund, 83, of LaMoille, passed away July 29, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the LaMoille Community United Methodist Church with Pastor Dave Jungnickel, officiating. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Greenfield Cemetery in LaMoille. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. Lundquist-Merritt Funeral Home, LaMoille is handling arrangements.



Kenneth was born March 22, 1937, in LaMoille to Edgar and Verna (Bauer) Swanlund. He graduated from LaMoille High School in 1955. He married Sandra J. Riegel on June 1, 1958, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mendota. He was a lifelong resident of LaMoille.



Kenneth and Sandra moved to their farm, north of LaMoille, in 1958. Kenneth was a farmer for 48 years, raising corn, soybeans and livestock. He also sold DeKalb seed corn, was a member of the Mendota Moose Lodge and the Bureau County Farm Bureau. He was a lifetime member of the Community United Methodist Church of LaMoille, serving on committees and singing in the church choir for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, and visiting with friends over coffee at local establishments in Van Orin and Mendota. He was a member of the Thursday Night Men's Bowling League in Dixon with his brother, Melvin, and enjoyed playing dart ball for the church. He was a Cubs fan and loved nature and animals.



He is survived by his three children, Bradley (Shelley) Swanlund of Peru, Todd (Diane) Swanlund of Arlington Heights, and Holly (Michael) Hoffart of Franklin, TN; grandson, Tyler Swanlund, of Chicago; sister, Dixie (Gary) Anderson of LaMoille; several loving nieces and nephews; and the beloved family cat, Squeaks.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his wife on September 19, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the LaMoille Ambulance Service or the Community United Methodist Church of LaMoille.





