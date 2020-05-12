Kenneth E. Wuebben
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth E. Wuebben

Died: May 8, 2020; Peoria

LA SALLE – Kenneth E. Wubben, 89, of La Salle, died on May 8, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Services and burial will be private.

The HurstFuneral Home in La Salle is handling his arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
I love you Grandpa, I miss you everyday...
Nathan Wubben
Grandchild
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved