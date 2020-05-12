Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth E. Wuebben



Died: May 8, 2020; Peoria



LA SALLE – Kenneth E. Wubben, 89, of La Salle, died on May 8, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



Services and burial will be private.



The HurstFuneral Home in La Salle is handling his arrangements.





