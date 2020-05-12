Kenneth E. Wuebben
Died: May 8, 2020; Peoria
LA SALLE – Kenneth E. Wubben, 89, of La Salle, died on May 8, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Services and burial will be private.
The HurstFuneral Home in La Salle is handling his arrangements.
Published in News Tribune on May 12, 2020.